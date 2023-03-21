Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYK. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,571.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYK opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average of $239.26. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $284.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

