Lam Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 900 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $54.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

