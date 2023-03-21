OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $290,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,554 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 206 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $200.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,717 shares of company stock worth $746,462. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.40.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Further Reading

