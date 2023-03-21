2,944 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $33.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $37.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

