Worth Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating) by 253.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 36.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF alerts:

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:LBAY opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $30.18.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Company Profile

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.