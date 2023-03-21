1,063 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,205,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $99.10 and a 12 month high of $99.93.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

