Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,154 National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $42.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.70. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

