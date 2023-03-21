2,539 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

