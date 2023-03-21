Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 539.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,259,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

