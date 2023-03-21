Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $64.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $82.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.63.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

