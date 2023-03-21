Worth Asset Management LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,456,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,060 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,095,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 432,479 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,365,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,371,000 after buying an additional 238,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,211,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,063,000 after buying an additional 139,777 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $53.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.31. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

