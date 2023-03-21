Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,138,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,805,000 after purchasing an additional 683,120 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 350.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 737,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,913,000 after acquiring an additional 573,440 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 242,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,765,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 373,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 155,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.