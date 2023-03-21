Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Worth Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PID. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PID opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $951.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.90.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

