Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 368 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 93,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 39,216 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.05.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $333.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $317.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $276.83 and a fifty-two week high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

