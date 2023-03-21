Bath Savings Trust Co Has $285,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47. The company has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

