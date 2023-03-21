Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $132.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.91.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

