Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Purchased by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 584,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 294,749 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 19,071 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 116,068 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $43.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

