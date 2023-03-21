First National Bank of South Miami Sells 527 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after buying an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after buying an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $94.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

