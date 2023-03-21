Titleist Asset Management LTD. Acquires 4,388 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.9% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James cut Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 44.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

