First National Bank of South Miami Acquires New Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in onsemi by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,213,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,815 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in onsemi by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,419 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 2,952,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 1,588,255 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 2,051.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,326,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after buying an additional 1,264,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ON stock opened at $79.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. onsemi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.08.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

onsemi announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of onsemi in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of onsemi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at $47,999,866.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

