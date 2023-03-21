Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,480 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,286.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 195.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $59.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

