Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,129 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.1% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $476.96 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $510.30. The company has a market capitalization of $444.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.