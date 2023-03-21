Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $606,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 137,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 22,931 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 257,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. Analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.