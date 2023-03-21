Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MercadoLibre

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,182.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,148.72 and a 200 day moving average of $980.00. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,275.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Further Reading

