JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,666 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAGG. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,554,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,752,000 after buying an additional 249,300 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 414,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,851,000 after buying an additional 245,167 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,724,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 898.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 177,082 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 299,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 166,833 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA JAGG opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.07 and a one year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.17.

