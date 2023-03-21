Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $123.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 61.54% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.78.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

