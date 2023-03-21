Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $51,000. Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 185,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 49,377 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $57.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

