Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $441,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 141,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 124,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period.

EUSA stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $86.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.18. The stock has a market cap of $473.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

