Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 3,836 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,836 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,194 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,654,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.72. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 82.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $1,038,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,607,594.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.