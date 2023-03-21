Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 545 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.28) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,541.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $62,572.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,586,037.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $26,236.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,541.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,915,586 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.