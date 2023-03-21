Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,258,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,349,737,000 after buying an additional 3,864,004 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,952,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,047 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,570,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,685,693,000 after purchasing an additional 885,816 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,902 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $60.60 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a market capitalization of $262.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

