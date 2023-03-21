Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 1,470 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 1,568.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,312,000 after acquiring an additional 353,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $486,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS opened at $84.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.05.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.