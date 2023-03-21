CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 700 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,036 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,055 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 32.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,098 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 28.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $60.42 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.