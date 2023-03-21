Reviewing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS)

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) and OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares indie Semiconductor and OSI Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio indie Semiconductor $110.80 million 13.52 -$49.25 million ($0.43) -23.86 OSI Systems $1.18 billion 1.40 $115.35 million $5.96 16.48

OSI Systems has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OSI Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSI Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

45.4% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares indie Semiconductor and OSI Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets indie Semiconductor -44.45% -19.59% -13.09% OSI Systems 8.74% 14.99% 6.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for indie Semiconductor and OSI Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score indie Semiconductor 0 0 4 0 3.00 OSI Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

indie Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 40.35%. OSI Systems has a consensus target price of $115.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than OSI Systems.

Summary

OSI Systems beats indie Semiconductor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

About OSI Systems

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.