EAC (EAC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6,501.67

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 21st. EAC has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $6,501.67 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EAC has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.37 or 0.00286965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012084 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000716 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000647 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00015774 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00826556 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $8,098.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars.

