Head-To-Head Analysis: Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) versus scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH)

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) and scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Calithera Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, scPharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and scPharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calithera Biosciences $9.75 million 0.02 -$115.09 million ($25.60) 0.00 scPharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$28.03 million ($1.27) -5.41

Profitability

scPharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Calithera Biosciences. scPharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Calithera Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Calithera Biosciences and scPharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calithera Biosciences N/A -919.76% -103.32% scPharmaceuticals N/A -78.70% -54.65%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.7% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Calithera Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of scPharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Calithera Biosciences and scPharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calithera Biosciences 0 2 1 0 2.33 scPharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Calithera Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 37,233.33%. scPharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 162.01%. Given Calithera Biosciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Calithera Biosciences is more favorable than scPharmaceuticals.

Summary

scPharmaceuticals beats Calithera Biosciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor. The company was founded by James A. Wells and Susan M. Molineaux on March 9, 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting. The company was founded by Pieter Muntendam and Bertram Pitt in February 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

