ARMOR (ARMOR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $79.86

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $398,944.48 and $79.86 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00354908 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,216.18 or 0.25795979 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010075 BTC.

ARMOR Token Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ARMOR is armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ???* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

