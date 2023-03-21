Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Primo Water Stock Performance

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Primo Water Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Primo Water

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 168.42%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,300,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 90,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $1,458,263.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,452,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 3,760 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $60,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,300,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,853 shares of company stock valued at $2,280,980 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,820,000 after purchasing an additional 192,031 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its position in Primo Water by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 74,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primo Water by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 905,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

See Also

