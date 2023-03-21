Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Harmonic from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of HLIT opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

