Nurix Therapeutics’ (NRIX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $53.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 456.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NRIX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

