DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.90% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifetime Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands

About Lifetime Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 533.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 604.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

See Also

