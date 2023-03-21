DA Davidson Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.90% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Lifetime Brands Price Performance
NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a P/E ratio of -18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $13.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Institutional Trading of Lifetime Brands
About Lifetime Brands
Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifetime Brands (LCUT)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Build Bear Workshop Stock Awakens From Hibernation
Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.