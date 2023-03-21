J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to Outperform at BNP Paribas

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 220 ($2.70) to GBX 228 ($2.80) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 206 ($2.53) to GBX 213 ($2.62) in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.00.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.
About J Sainsbury
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
