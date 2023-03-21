Zymeworks’ (ZYME) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price.

ZYME has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Zymeworks from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE ZYME opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $545.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.91. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 920,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $7,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,488,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,937,583.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 1,846,200 shares of company stock worth $16,073,510 over the last three months. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Zymeworks by 6.5% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 373,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Zymeworks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $1,823,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.