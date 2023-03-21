FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $9.00

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FIGS from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Stock Performance

Shares of FIGS opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $972.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63.

Insider Activity at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. FIGS had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. FIGS’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FIGS will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear acquired 750,000 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 757,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,701.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in FIGS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 165,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in FIGS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 33,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FIGS by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FIGS by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.