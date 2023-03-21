Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $75.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.61.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.46. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.07.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PVH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PVH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

