Guggenheim Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ES. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of ES opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

