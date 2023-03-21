Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Equal Weight

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.
Sutro Biopharma Stock Down 2.1 %
STRO stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sutro Biopharma
About Sutro Biopharma
Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sutro Biopharma (STRO)
- Why did Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Plummet?
- Microsoft Is The New Safe Haven
- These 3 Stocks Are Ready To Rally Out Of Bullish Bases
- Are the Good Times Already in the Rearview Mirror for Airlines?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks That Offer Big Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.