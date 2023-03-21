Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) to Equal Weight

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

STRO stock opened at $5.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 5.95. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $9.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,008,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 285,745 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,773,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,338,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,604,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after purchasing an additional 350,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

