Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 153.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.45. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 81,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 51,843 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.