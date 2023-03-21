MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %
MLTX stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.
About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
