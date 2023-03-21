MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Down 7.9 %

MLTX stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.44.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLTX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 782.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,002,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.