Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWNK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hostess Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The company had revenue of $339.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.29 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hostess Brands by 325.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Hostess Brands by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling, and distributing baked goods. It operates through the Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess, Dolly Madison, Cloverhill, Big Texas, and Voortman brands.

